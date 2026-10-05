 Bull's horns set on fire and released into arena with people during festival in Colombia - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Bull's horns set on fire and released into arena with people during festival in Colombia - VIDEO

1news Staff23:00 - 05 / 10 / 2026
Bull's horns set on fire and released into arena with people during festival in Colombia - VIDEO

In the city of Sabanalarga in northern Colombia, a bull with burning horns was released into the arena during the traditional corralejas.

Footage that has spread online shows the animal with fire on its horns running around the arena, while the people there chase it.

According to Noticias RCN, the incident occurred on October 2.

What happened sparked outrage among animal rights activists. The ALTO platform released the video and declared that the animal had been subjected to cruel treatment.

The governor of the Atlántico department, Eduardo Verano, condemned the incident and ordered that the circumstances of the incident be clarified and those responsible identified.

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