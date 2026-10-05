 Jeyhun Bayramov: Developing ties with African countries is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy | 1news.az
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Jeyhun Bayramov: Developing ties with African countries is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

1news Staff23:20 - 05 / 10 / 2026
Jeyhun Bayramov: Developing ties with African countries is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

On October 5, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers exchanged views on the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Nigerian bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, as well as on the agenda of cooperation on multilateral platforms.

In this context, the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, D-8 and on other platforms was noted, and the importance of strengthening mutual support and coordination was emphasized.

J. Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan considers the development of ties with African countries to be one of the priority directions of its foreign policy. In this context, the importance of expanding cooperation with Nigeria in the political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres was also emphasized, including the opportunities created for the citizens of that country within the framework of Azerbaijan's scholarship programs.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of the regional and international agenda.

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