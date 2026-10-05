 Azerbaijan takes second place in the medal standings at the World Judo Championships in Baku | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Azerbaijan takes second place in the medal standings at the World Judo Championships in Baku

1news Staff23:43 - 05 / 10 / 2026
Azerbaijan takes second place in the medal standings at the World Judo Championships in Baku

Following the results of the second day of competition at the World Judo Championships being held in Baku, the Azerbaijani national team is in second place in the medal standings.

As İdman.Biz reports, the national team has one gold medal to its credit. It was won by Ahmed Yusifov, who competes in the weight category up to 60 kg.

The Azerbaijani judoka became world champion on the first day of the competition. Thanks to his victory, the Azerbaijani national team retains a place among the leaders of the overall medal standings.

The first line is occupied by the Japanese national team. Representatives of this country have won five awards over two days — three gold and two bronze.

Azerbaijan, with one gold, is in second position. In total, following the results of two days, representatives of nine countries have climbed onto the podium of the World Championships.

The World Judo Championships are taking place in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena and will conclude on October 11.

Share:
2280

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Society

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Economy

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Sport

10 Nations League matches today: Croatia - Spain, England - Czech Republic and other pairings

Azerbaijan takes second place in the medal standings at the World Judo Championships in Baku

The emblem of the 2032 Olympics has been unveiled

One step closer to League C

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani judoka Ahmed Yusifov becomes world champion

Head coach of the Azerbaijani national team: We face a tough game against Lithuania

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Latest news

Pashinyan has high expectations from TRIPP

Today, 13:15

The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

Today, 13:00

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

Today, 12:45

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Today, 12:43

Lukashenko demands results from scientists, not "fairy tales about tomorrow"

Today, 12:40

Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

Today, 12:25

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Today, 12:18

Second Round: Another Brawl Breaks Out in Armenian Parliament - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 11:57

Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council

Today, 11:55

Turkey has handed over Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 11:50

"This would not have happened in the absence of peace": Rubinyan assessed Azerbaijan's reaction to the serviceman's crossing into Armenia

Today, 11:40

The UN has warned about the threat of one natural phenomenon to more than 347 million children

Today, 11:25

Lithuania declares readiness to host a U.S. military base on a permanent basis

Today, 10:50

Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

Today, 10:40

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Today, 10:25

Trump allowed for the destruction of Los Angeles and San Diego in the war with Iran

Today, 10:10

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Today, 09:55

30 people killed in collision of two vessels in DR Congo

Today, 09:50

Azerbaijan and Russia discuss development of the North-South corridor

Today, 09:40
All news