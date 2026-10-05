Azerbaijan takes second place in the medal standings at the World Judo Championships in Baku

Following the results of the second day of competition at the World Judo Championships being held in Baku, the Azerbaijani national team is in second place in the medal standings.

As İdman.Biz reports, the national team has one gold medal to its credit. It was won by Ahmed Yusifov, who competes in the weight category up to 60 kg.

The Azerbaijani judoka became world champion on the first day of the competition. Thanks to his victory, the Azerbaijani national team retains a place among the leaders of the overall medal standings.

The first line is occupied by the Japanese national team. Representatives of this country have won five awards over two days — three gold and two bronze.

Azerbaijan, with one gold, is in second position. In total, following the results of two days, representatives of nine countries have climbed onto the podium of the World Championships.

The World Judo Championships are taking place in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena and will conclude on October 11.