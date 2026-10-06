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10 Nations League matches today: Croatia - Spain, England - Czech Republic and other pairings

1news Staff09:30 - Today
10 Nations League matches today: Croatia - Spain, England - Czech Republic and other pairings

Today in the UEFA Nations League another matchday of the group stage will take place - 10 matches in total.

In League A (Group III), Croatia will play Spain, and England will face the Czech Republic.

In League B (Group I), Scotland will meet Slovenia, and Switzerland will take on North Macedonia.

In League C (Group I), Albania will host San Marino, and Belarus will host Finland.

In League C (Group III), Kazakhstan will battle the Faroe Islands, and Moldova will face Slovakia.

In League C (Group IV), Estonia will go up against Iceland, and Luxembourg against Bulgaria.

UEFA Nations League

October 6

League A, Group III

22:45. Croatia - Spain;

22:45. England - Czech Republic.

League B, Group I

22:45. Scotland - Slovenia;

22:45. Switzerland - North Macedonia.

League C, Group I

22:45. Albania - San Marino;

22:45. Belarus - Finland.

League C, Group III

18:00. Kazakhstan - Faroe Islands;

22:45. Moldova - Slovakia.

League C, Group IV

22:45. Estonia - Iceland;

22:45. Luxembourg - Bulgaria.

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