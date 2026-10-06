10 Nations League matches today: Croatia - Spain, England - Czech Republic and other pairings
Today in the UEFA Nations League another matchday of the group stage will take place - 10 matches in total.
In League A (Group III), Croatia will play Spain, and England will face the Czech Republic.
In League B (Group I), Scotland will meet Slovenia, and Switzerland will take on North Macedonia.
In League C (Group I), Albania will host San Marino, and Belarus will host Finland.
In League C (Group III), Kazakhstan will battle the Faroe Islands, and Moldova will face Slovakia.
In League C (Group IV), Estonia will go up against Iceland, and Luxembourg against Bulgaria.
UEFA Nations League
October 6
League A, Group III
22:45. Croatia - Spain;
22:45. England - Czech Republic.
League B, Group I
22:45. Scotland - Slovenia;
22:45. Switzerland - North Macedonia.
League C, Group I
22:45. Albania - San Marino;
22:45. Belarus - Finland.
League C, Group III
18:00. Kazakhstan - Faroe Islands;
22:45. Moldova - Slovakia.
League C, Group IV
22:45. Estonia - Iceland;
22:45. Luxembourg - Bulgaria.