 Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Economy

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

1news Staff09:55 - Today
Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $0.6, or 0.48%, to $124.61.

A source in the oil market told Report about this.

Following the trading session, the price of December futures for Brent crude amounted to $128.36.

The price of Azerbaijani oil in Turkey's Ceyhan under FOB terms fell by $0.93, or 0.81%, to $113.81 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65.

Let us recall that the minimum price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum in July 2008 ($149.66).

In Azerbaijan, Azeri Light oil is produced under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.

Share:
956

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Society

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Economy

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Economy

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

New appointments to the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia

ABB transformation becomes case study at IE Business School

Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by more than 20%

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

New director general appointed at the Central Bank - PHOTO

ABB transformation becomes case study at IE Business School

AzerGold CJSC unveils new gold and silver coin collection dedicated to Kalbajar

Price of Azerbaijani oil declines to $118

Latest news

Pashinyan has high expectations from TRIPP

Today, 13:15

The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

Today, 13:00

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Trade - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Pashinyan expects the Armenian-Turkish border to open soon

Today, 12:45

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Today, 12:43

Lukashenko demands results from scientists, not "fairy tales about tomorrow"

Today, 12:40

Two more merchant ships come under drone attack — this time off the coast of Bulgaria

Today, 12:25

Photo Exhibition on Armenia’s Mine Warfare Against Azerbaijan Opens in Geneva - PHOTO

Today, 12:18

Second Round: Another Brawl Breaks Out in Armenian Parliament - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 11:57

Houthis seize the home of the head of the country's presidential council

Today, 11:55

Turkey has handed over Korkut air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 11:50

"This would not have happened in the absence of peace": Rubinyan assessed Azerbaijan's reaction to the serviceman's crossing into Armenia

Today, 11:40

The UN has warned about the threat of one natural phenomenon to more than 347 million children

Today, 11:25

Lithuania declares readiness to host a U.S. military base on a permanent basis

Today, 10:50

Large-scale drone attack on Moscow: one dead and several injured

Today, 10:40

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

Today, 10:25

Trump allowed for the destruction of Los Angeles and San Diego in the war with Iran

Today, 10:10

Azerbaijani oil rises slightly in price

Today, 09:55

30 people killed in collision of two vessels in DR Congo

Today, 09:50

Azerbaijan and Russia discuss development of the North-South corridor

Today, 09:40
All news