The UN has warned about the threat of one natural phenomenon to more than 347 million children

The effects of El Niño will affect more than 347 million children in 100 countries, UNICEF said.

The organization's report notes that they will face unusually wet or dry conditions this fall. This will increase the risk of extreme floods and droughts, which can have devastating consequences. El Niño may also cause forced displacement, malnutrition, water shortages, and disease outbreaks.

"Globally, 1.1 billion children — nearly half of all children in the world — are already exposed to at least three... climate threats, such as drought, extreme heat, or floods," the report says.

UNICEF added that El Niño will exacerbate these phenomena. It is estimated that the majority of children threatened by El Niño live in the Asia-Pacific region (190 million), while the rest are spread across Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Earlier, researchers from the Climate Impact Lab at the University of Chicago and the University of California, Berkeley warned that over the next six months, extreme heat associated with the current powerful El Niño could lead to approximately 451,000 deaths worldwide.

Source: Gazeta.ru