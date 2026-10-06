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Rheinmetall launches production of radar reconnaissance satellites in Germany

1news Staff16:45 - 06 / 10 / 2026
Rheinmetall launches production of radar reconnaissance satellites in Germany

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has launched serial production of space satellites at its plant in Neuss after completing the design phase and the buildup of capacity.

This was stated in a release by the concern.

The production involves synthetic aperture radar (SAR) spacecraft. The project is being implemented as part of a joint venture with the Finnish satellite operator ICEYE. SAR technology makes it possible to obtain highly accurate images of enemy positions and troop movements around the clock and in any weather conditions. “It is planned that several dozen satellites will be assembled annually at the plant located on the banks of the Rhine and certified for launch into near-Earth orbit,” Rheinmetall noted.

At the same time, Rheinmetall, together with the Finnish company ICEYE (within the framework of the joint venture Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions), handed over to the Bundeswehr (the German armed forces) a group of the newest radar reconnaissance satellites for independent operation. The delivery was made less than a year after the signing of the contract under the SPOCK 1 program. The German armed forces received direct exclusive access to several satellites with synthetic aperture radar. The concern specified that the acquired radar reconnaissance capabilities will be used, among other things, to ensure the security of the 45th Tank Brigade permanently stationed in Lithuania, as well as for overall monitoring of NATO’s eastern flank.

As the DPA agency points out, the capacity of the plant in Neuss is designed for the production of about 50 satellites annually. The launch of the first spacecraft into orbit is scheduled for early 2027 using a launch vehicle from the American company SpaceX. The data obtained from the satellites is planned to be supplied to the Bundeswehr (the German armed forces), as well as to the armed forces of other states. Rheinmetall and ICEYE, as specified, have already concluded a multi-year contract with Germany’s defense ministry worth €1.7 billion.

Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense company. Rheinmetall is currently actively diversifying its order portfolio. In addition to the traditional production of artillery systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition, the concern supplies components for the aviation and shipbuilding industries, and is also ramping up the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: TASS

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