Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at world championship in Baku

Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mammadaliyev has won a bronze medal at the world championship taking place in Baku.

As İdman.Biz reports, in the bout for the bronze award he defeated Brazil's Daniel Cargnin.

Let us note that the championship, organized at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on October 11.

On the first day of the competition, member of the Azerbaijani national team Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) won a gold medal. This is the fourth "gold" in the history of Azerbaijani judo at world championships among adults and the first victory at a world championship in the weight category up to 60 kg.