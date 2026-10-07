Russia attacked residential areas of Kremenchuk and the Chernihiv region - PHOTO

Last night and early in the morning, the Russian Armed Forces attacked a residential area in Kremenchuk, Poltava region of Ukraine.

According to the statement of the head of the regional administration Vitaliy Dyakivych, as a result of the attack, apartment buildings and vehicles were damaged. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified.

In addition, a five-story residential building in the Chernihiv region was struck. It is reported that people may be under the rubble.