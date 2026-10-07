Kazakhstan to hand Russia a list of citizens in the combat zone

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to send the Russian side a list of citizens of the republic who have ended up in the combat zone. According to the ministry, negotiations are currently underway with Russia on the issue of their return.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that it continues to review appeals from citizens of the republic received on this matter. Once the verification is complete, the compiled list will be handed over to the Russian side.

"The Foreign Ministry maintains constant engagement on this issue with the Russian side at various levels," the ministry's statement said.

Earlier, video appeals from citizens of Kazakhstan spread on social media and in the press, in which they stated that they had been deceitfully taken to Russia under the guise of employment at security agencies, and then forcibly sent to the combat zone in Ukraine. According to them, in case of refusal they were threatened with imprisonment.