Student at a school in the Polish city of Ostrołęka wounds seven people with a knife

An attack occurred at an educational institution in Poland, leaving at least seven people injured.

Information about the incident was reported by the radio station RMF FM.

According to the information announced by the radio station, the person who carried out the attack has been detained.

The detainee is 19 years old. Among those injured were students of the technical school, as well as a female teacher. Two of the injured are in serious condition, RMF FM notes.

Other circumstances of the incident, including the attacker's motives and the exact location of the incident, were not provided at the time of publication. Polish law enforcement agencies are continuing to establish the details of what happened.