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Three people killed in attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia: many injured

1news Staff08:50 - Today
Three people killed in attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia: many injured

Three people were killed and another 36 sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of two attacks on international airports in Saudi Arabia.

This was reported by the kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

According to the agency, the attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport took place on October 6 and 7. "At Abha International Airport, two women — citizens of Morocco and Algeria — were killed in the attack, and 28 people were injured," the authority's statement said. It is noted that among the victims are subjects of Saudi Arabia, as well as citizens of Bangladesh and the Philippines.

In the strike on King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, a citizen of Sudan was killed and eight more people were injured, including five Saudis, two Egyptians and one Pakistani. The condition of the injured is assessed as ranging from mild to critical, and all of them have been taken to hospitals for medical care. Authorities recorded material damage to facilities. The relevant services are assessing the consequences of the attacks and taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and civil aviation flights.

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