 Operations at 375 high schools disrupted in France due to protests | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Operations at 375 high schools disrupted in France due to protests

1news Staff12:05 - Today
Operations at 375 high schools disrupted in France due to protests

The operation of 375 high schools across France has been fully or partially disrupted because of ongoing student demonstrations demanding that problems in the education sector be addressed.

This was reported by the radio station Franceinfo, citing data from the republic's Ministry of Education.

In particular, 224 high schools were completely closed as of Thursday morning. Another 151 were able to partially resume operations. It is noted that these figures are 30% lower than on Wednesday, and in total 94% of high schools across the country were able to open fully or partially in the morning.

The high school students' protests began at the end of September in the capital region of Île-de-France and quickly escalated into unrest, spreading throughout France. In some cities, serious clashes are taking place between protesters and police. For example, in the commune of Lens (Pas-de-Calais department in the north of the country), one of the demonstrators, according to preliminary data, had his hand torn off. Since the start of the protests, gendarmes and police have carried out more than 6,600 detentions, and in 90% of cases those detained were minors.

Share:
716

In focus

President's Diary

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Opinion

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Politics

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Politics

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

World

Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

Moscow does not rule out the use of a new data processing center in Armenia against Russia

Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

A series of strong earthquakes struck Turkey

Afra Saraçoğlu comments for the first time on positive drug test results

Ships from Israel and countries hostile to Iran to be barred from passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Uzbekistan tightens sanitary controls after reports of a possible plague case in Russia

Latest news

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Today, 14:12

Mirziyoyev proposes the formula "six countries - one product"

Today, 14:05

EU will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector

Today, 14:02

Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Today, 13:57

Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

Today, 13:50

Moscow does not rule out the use of a new data processing center in Armenia against Russia

Today, 13:40

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Today, 13:25

Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Today, 13:15

Pashinyan to Medvedev: And we want Armenia not to turn into a new Russia

Today, 13:10

Mexican wrestler accidentally kills 75-year-old referee during a match - VIDEO

Today, 12:50

Armenia's leadership and Russian Railways to discuss railway concession issues

Today, 12:28

Son of Kyrgyzstan's former president convicted of preparing to seize power

Today, 12:25

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Today, 12:07

Operations at 375 high schools disrupted in France due to protests

Today, 12:05

Tokayev proposes integrating the Middle Corridor with TRIPP

Today, 12:00

Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 11:47

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

Today, 11:40

Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize

Today, 11:22

Denmark intends to ban the distribution of deepfakes with people's images and voices

Today, 11:08

Maduro and his wife may face new charges in the U.S.

Today, 11:05
All news