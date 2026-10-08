Mexican wrestler accidentally kills 75-year-old referee during a match - VIDEO

In Mexico, a 75-year-old referee died after wrestler José Ángel threw him onto the ring. This was reported by the news portal Azteca Noticias.

"Doctors pronounced the 75-year-old referee dead right there in the ring," the publication notes.

Wrestler José Ángel threw the referee during a performance. Spectators took the moment for part of the show. Medics came into the ring and confirmed the man's death. Police detained the athlete. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Mexican wrestling often includes elements of theatrical show. However, real injuries in the ring occur regularly. Law enforcement agencies are investigating incidents involving deaths during sporting events. Liability for involuntary manslaughter in Mexico carries a prison sentence.