Pashinyan to Medvedev: And we want Armenia not to turn into a new Russia

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan responded to the words of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who spoke about the danger of the "Ukrainization" of Armenia.

"What does it mean that Armenia must face such a danger? Armenia has already faced such a danger and has already been in a similar situation," Pashinyan noted at a briefing on Thursday, News-Armenia reports.

He recalled that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) did not fulfill its allied obligations to Armenia.

"What does this statement mean, why is Mr. Medvedev doing this? All the more so since I had the opportunity to work and communicate with him, that is, we worked together for a long time. But why these jabs and threats now? Now I can also, for example, go ahead and say that, following the same logic, someone else could say that we want Armenia not to turn into a new Russia, meaning that explosions are taking place in the most diverse places in Russia," the prime minister stated.

"I don't know what is happening. That is, this is not the best genre. Armenia is Armenia, and Armenia will not turn into anything else. Armenia will become more and more the Republic of Armenia, more and more a sovereign state. This is our path," Pashinyan noted.