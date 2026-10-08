Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

The full participation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia is of great importance.

This is stated in the Joint Statement signed on October 8, 2026, in the city of Turkmenbashi following the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the statement, the parties emphasized the importance of the full participation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Consultative Meeting. In addition, the heads of state highly appreciated the preparatory work carried out in connection with the organization and holding of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will take place on October 15, 2026, in Baku.

In the document, the heads of state confirmed their commitment to strengthening the cooperation of their countries within the framework of the United Nations, as well as other international organizations of which they are members, and emphasized the importance of the comprehensive and consistent development of multilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development, the well-being of peoples, and the long-term stability of the states of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in the field of regional and international security on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests of states, including in the sphere of combating terrorism, extremism and radicalism, illegal migration, transnational organized crime, cybercrime, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and weapons, human trafficking, as well as in the field of preventing large-scale and transboundary emergencies and eliminating their consequences.

The heads of state, emphasizing the existence of great potential for the expansion of trade and economic ties, expressed their readiness to promote the further development of trade, the deepening of investment ties, the expansion of direct business contacts between economic entities, support for joint ventures, the holding of regular business forums and exhibitions, the exchange of experience in the field of supporting small and medium-sized entrepreneurship, as well as the development of e-commerce at the regional level.

In addition, the heads of state noted the priority importance of developing an integrated regional transport infrastructure and, emphasizing the importance of the "East — West" and "North — South" international transport corridors as the main factors of sustainable economic growth and the expansion of interregional ties, confirmed the need for the further development of transit and transport corridors passing through the territories of their states.

The parties also noted the level of cooperation achieved by the participating countries in the energy sphere and expressed their interest in further strengthening this cooperation on the basis of the exchange of experience, including studying the prospects of new projects aimed at developing energy corridors connecting Central Asia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, they noted the importance of using the opportunities of the project on the production and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The goal of the project is to create an energy corridor for the export of green electricity from Central Asia to Europe through the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The parties welcomed the establishment on November 21, 2025, in Azerbaijan of the Regional Acceleration Center of the International Telecommunication Union and noted its important significance for the development of digital innovation, support for startup ecosystems, and the promotion of digital transformation in Azerbaijan and the wider region. They also emphasized that the main goal of the Center is to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurial potential, develop interaction among the participants of the ecosystem, and accelerate digital transformation in the region.

The heads of state also noted the need to strengthen cooperation in the following areas and expressed their readiness to support the activities carried out in these directions:

the development of interparliamentary cooperation for the purpose of exchanging experience in the field of legislative activity and implementing joint initiatives;

environmental protection, combating climate change and promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, the introduction of environmentally clean technologies, the protection of ecosystems and biodiversity;

the exchange of best practices in the field of advanced technologies, innovation, the introduction of digital systems, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and scientific and technological progress;

the creation of favorable conditions for industrial products to enter the markets of the participating states;

the expansion of cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, the training of medical personnel, the introduction of digital solutions and telemedicine services;

the further deepening of humanitarian cooperation, the preservation and popularization of historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage, the common traditions and values uniting our peoples, as well as support for initiatives in the field of art and literature, holding at the UN special presentations of the rich spiritual and scientific heritage of the great thinkers and scholars of Central Asia and Azerbaijan;

the development of cooperation among young people in the field of sports, tourism, and other social spheres, serving to strengthen friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of Central Asia and Azerbaijan;

promoting the strengthening of cooperation in the field of the development of tourist zones, as well as the promotion of tourism products and raising awareness of the tourism potential of the states of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

Source: Trend