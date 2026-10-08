 Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area | 1news.az
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Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

1news Staff13:57 - Today
Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Yemen's government forces have regained control of the strategically important mountainous area of Kahboub, located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

This was reported by the "Dar al-Watan" ("Shield of the Homeland") unit in a statement on X.

"The 'Dar al-Watan' forces, the 'Al-Amalika' brigades ('Giants Brigades') and the joint forces of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition have established full control over the front line in the Kahboub area as part of the 'Dawn of Yemen' operation," the statement said.

 

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