Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Yemen's government forces have regained control of the strategically important mountainous area of Kahboub, located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

This was reported by the "Dar al-Watan" ("Shield of the Homeland") unit in a statement on X.

"The 'Dar al-Watan' forces, the 'Al-Amalika' brigades ('Giants Brigades') and the joint forces of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition have established full control over the front line in the Kahboub area as part of the 'Dawn of Yemen' operation," the statement said.