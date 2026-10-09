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Azerbaijan to begin checking students' school uniforms and teachers' clothing

Felix Vishnevetskiy16:45 - Today
Azerbaijan to begin checking students' school uniforms and teachers' clothing

State general education institutions will conduct monitoring of compliance with school uniform requirements.

State general education institutions will begin monitoring compliance with the rules on wearing a standard uniform, 1news.az reports, citing the State Agency for Preschool and General Education of Azerbaijan.

During the inspections, it is planned to assess how well students comply with the school uniform requirements established by the relevant decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as how well teachers' clothing corresponds to the nature of their professional activity and the business environment.

It is noted that oversight of compliance with the rules on wearing a standard uniform in educational institutions is carried out by school administrations. Relevant issues concerning school uniforms are discussed and resolved by pedagogical councils.

At the same time, direct responsibility for students attending classes in the established school uniform rests with parents.

"The main goal of introducing uniform requirements for clothing is to create a disciplined, tidy, and equal educational environment in educational institutions," the state agency notes.

Read on the topic:

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