Winner of the Khankendi ultramarathon will run it again next year

I plan to take part in the International Khankendi Ultramarathon next year as well.

As Report's correspondent in Khankendi informs, this was stated by the winner of the III International Khankendi Ultramarathon, Georgian athlete David Kharazishvili.

He thanked Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the competition.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani people. In every region we ran through, we were greeted with great enthusiasm and applause. As for the organization of the competition, everything was organized magnificently, at the highest level.

Of course, the distance was long, and at first it was difficult for me. But over four days I managed to cover it," the athlete said.