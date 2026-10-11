Mammad Aghayev elected secretary general of Turkic World Insurance Union

Mammad Aghayev has been elected secretary general of the Turkic World Insurance Union by a unanimous vote of the founding members at the union's second assembly, he said in a Facebook post.

Aghayev thanked the founding organizations that backed him: the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Kyrgyzstan Insurers Association, the Insurance Association of Turkiye, the Association of Professional Participants of the Insurance Market of Uzbekistan and the Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies of Northern Cyprus.

He said the union has significant opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the insurance markets of the Turkic world, along with shared goals and initiatives ahead.

"I will spare no effort to justify this trust and to contribute to the development of our union," Aghayev said. He will take up the post while keeping his job at the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

Aghayev was born on May 3, 1989, in Baku and graduated from the journalism faculty of Baku State University. Between 2008 and 2020 he worked as a correspondent and in senior positions at private and state media organizations.

From 2018 to 2020 he was broadcast editor of the ARB 24 television channel and headed the project Insurance Time, the first television program in the country devoted to insurance.

In 2019 he received a special plaque at the International Insurance Forum organized by the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, and in 2020 he took first place in a writing competition held by the Compulsory Insurance Bureau. Since Sept. 1, 2020, he has worked as adviser to the executive director of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association Public Union.