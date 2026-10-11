Verstappen wins Singapore Grand Prix of Formula 1 for the first time

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship season.

According to 1news.az, second place was taken by Monaco's Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Italian Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli finished third.

Thus, Verstappen claimed his second consecutive victory. The four-time world champion won the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time in his career.

Kimi Antonelli leads the drivers' championship standings with 340 points. British Mercedes driver George Russell is in second place (238 points), and his compatriot Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari is third (229).

Mercedes leads the Constructors' Cup with 578 points. Ferrari is in second place (444), and McLaren is third (339).

The next round of the world championship, the United States Grand Prix, will take place on October 23–25 in Austin, Texas.