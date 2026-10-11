Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation congratulates judokas on historic success at World Championships in Baku

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has congratulated the Azerbaijan Judo Federation on its historic result at the World Judo Championships held in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, the federation's post notes that at the World Championships held on October 4–11, Azerbaijani judokas won one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, achieving historic success in the team standings.

"As part of Azerbaijan's sports family, the Wrestling Federation wishes our judokas new successes at upcoming competitions, and Azerbaijani judo even more significant achievements on the international stage," the post says.

To recall, Azerbaijan's judo national team completed the individual competitions with a record result — seven medals.

The gold medal was won by Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg), and the silver medals by Zelim Tskaev (81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (over 100 kg).

The bronze medalists were Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), and Kanan Nasibov (over 100 kg).