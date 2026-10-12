 NGO: Using religious feelings for political purposes is unacceptable | 1news.az
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NGO: Using religious feelings for political purposes is unacceptable

1news Staff12:15 - Today
NGO: Using religious feelings for political purposes is unacceptable

The public association "Education Council" expressed concern over attempts aimed at creating social and political tension by manipulating the topic of the "hijab," which target stability, the atmosphere of tolerance, and national and spiritual values in the country.

As the organization told AZERTAC, Azerbaijan is a secular and civilized state based on constitutional principles. In our country, freedom of conscience and religion is guaranteed by law, and there is an atmosphere of tolerance for the peaceful coexistence of citizens of various religious beliefs.

It was noted that attempts to use religious feelings and freedom of dress as a political instrument with the aim of creating confrontation in society, influencing the national self-awareness of young people, and promoting an agenda in the country that serves foreign interests are unacceptable.

It was stated that initiatives aimed at creating artificial tension and disrupting public order and stability in the country with the help of foreign financial resources and projects are doomed to failure in the face of the solidarity of the people, the determination of the state, and the vigilance of society.

The Education Council's statement emphasized that Azerbaijani education was formed on the basis of national and secular values. Schools and universities must not turn into an arena for political intrigue, foreign influence, and radical appeals. The organization also expressed its protest against the politicization of religion and its use against the fundamental principles of the state.

The public association "Education Council" called on foreign investors and their local partners not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and to refrain from steps that could jeopardize stability by exploiting topics that are sensitive for society.

At the same time, an appeal was addressed to teachers, the intelligentsia, students, and parents to be attentive to such cases and to protect national unity and the interests of statehood.

The statement notes that the future of Azerbaijan depends not on the plans of foreign circles, but on the progress of an independent state and the scientific and intellectual development of young people.

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