 Ministry of Internal Affairs: 37 people held liable for gross violation of public order | 1news.az
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Ministry of Internal Affairs: 37 people held liable for gross violation of public order

1news Staff13:05 - Today
Ministry of Internal Affairs: 37 people held liable for gross violation of public order

In connection with the obstruction of the implementation of the established rules on the introduction of a unified school uniform in state general education institutions, in accordance with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, cases of gross violation of public order were observed.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) told 1news.az, in Baku a group of individuals created conflict situations with education workers at schools in connection with the application of the rules on wearing the unified school uniform, caused damage to state educational institutions, and attempted to commit acts that grossly violate public order, impede traffic and the normal operation of educational institutions.

On this fact, the relevant investigative bodies of the MIA have opened a criminal case under Article 233 of the Criminal Code (organization of actions that led to a violation of public order, or active participation in such actions), and 37 people have been arrested.

The main goal of the measures being carried out is to ensure compliance with the requirements of the law, to prevent violations of public order, the creation of obstacles to traffic and the disruption of the normal operation of educational institutions, and to protect the safety of students, teachers and other citizens.

It is noted that citizens must comply with the requirements of the law and must not allow violations of public order, damage to the rights and interests of other persons, or failure to comply with the lawful demands of police officers.

Measures to protect public order and safety and to ensure the normal operation of educational institutions are continuing. Unlawful actions will continue to be resolutely suppressed, and those who commit them will be held liable in accordance with the established procedure.

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