Trial of Katy Perry's ex-husband in rape case begins

A trial has begun in London in the rape case in which actor Russell Brand is accused.

The former husband of singer Katy Perry appeared in person at Southwark Crown Court, 1news.az reports, citing Deadline.

Brand entered the courthouse accompanied by his wife Laura, who held his hand.

He faces three charges of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one of indecent assault. The accusations come from six women and concern events that took place between 1999 and 2009. Brand has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The first day of the trial, the publication specifies, will be devoted to jury selection and other administrative matters. The Crown Prosecution Service is expected to begin setting out its case no earlier than October 13.

The trial could last 10 weeks.

Russell Brand became known as a stand-up comedian, hosted the show Big Brother's Big Mouth and programs on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music. He also starred in the Hollywood films "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Get Him to the Greek."