YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has called on Turkey's political circles to observe the principle of respect for sovereignty and non-interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

"For a long time now, a number of Turkish media outlets and social media platforms, including information resources known for their closeness to the ruling AKP (Justice and Development Party), have been spreading false, biased, slanderous and defamatory information about Azerbaijan."

This is stated in a declaration by the New Azerbaijan Party, distributed by its press service, 1news.az reports.

"Given the partnership relations existing between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Justice and Development Party, as well as the historical bonds of brotherhood and friendship uniting the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkey, we have until now shown restraint with regard to such facts. Our goal was to prevent the irresponsible behavior of certain circles from negatively affecting relations between our states and peoples.

However, the fact that this information campaign directed against Azerbaijan has recently taken on a more aggressive, systematic and openly slanderous character, and especially the involvement in it of a person holding the status of chief adviser to the president of Turkey, as well as deputies from the ruling party, makes it necessary to express our clear position on this issue.

First of all, we resolutely reject attempts to deliberately distort Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, to attribute an allegedly exceptional character to these ties and, on this basis, to put forward political accusations against Azerbaijan. The Republic of Azerbaijan has normal interstate relations with Israel, based on the norms of international law and mutual interests.

Azerbaijan's position on the Palestinian issue is consistent, clear and principled. Our country has constantly supported the lawful rights of the Palestinian people and has provided Palestine with financial and humanitarian assistance. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa have visited Azerbaijan at various times. The activity of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Azerbaijan is also ensured with the financial support of the Azerbaijani state.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated from the highest international rostrums that Azerbaijan supports a resolution of the Palestinian issue on the basis of international law and the relevant UN resolutions, according to the "two-state" principle, on the condition that East Jerusalem becomes the capital of the State of Palestine. Azerbaijan's position in connection with the events in Gaza is also based on humanitarian values, the protection of the civilian population and international law.

Azerbaijan's relations with the Islamic world stem not from any political conjuncture, but from the principles of mutual respect, equality and solidarity. Our country's contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity is highly appreciated by Muslim states. The intention to hold the next Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Azerbaijan in 2027 is also an expression of the international trust placed in our country.

In this regard, we would like to recall that the fundamental principles of Islam include justice, equality, mutual respect and solidarity. No state in the Islamic world has the right to dictate its will to other Muslim peoples, to interfere in their internal affairs, or to see itself in a superior position in relation to others. A claim to serve the unity of the Muslim world must be confirmed not by hegemonic aspirations, but by equal cooperation and mutual respect.

The Azerbaijani people have historically opposed imperialism, colonialism and neocolonial approaches. This principled position remains unchanged today as well.

It is deeply regrettable that the chief adviser to the president of Turkey, Oktay Saral, and deputies from the ruling party have made populist and irresponsible statements without taking into account the essence of the issue, Azerbaijan's constitutional order and the legal foundations of freedom of religion in our country. Such statements contradict the spirit of Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations and may serve to create artificial tension in the public sphere.

Throughout history, the Azerbaijani people have treated their national-spiritual and religious values with great respect. Freedom of religion in our country is guaranteed by the Constitution. The Azerbaijani state treats representatives of all faiths equally and considers religious diversity to be a richness of our society.

The rules applied in the sphere of education are based on the principles of equality, secularism, the rule of law and the provision of equal opportunities for all citizens. According to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is a secular state. This principle is also enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey. Therefore, turning Azerbaijan's secular state structure and educational policy into a subject of political manipulation is unacceptable.

In Turkey itself, political discussions around religious and secular values are deepening polarization in society. We believe that the use of such sensitive issues as headwear as an instrument of political manipulation and division serves neither the unity of the Turkish people nor the solidarity of the Muslim world as a whole. The use of such issues as a means of political pressure on Azerbaijan is especially unacceptable. We call on the AKP leadership to refrain from this harmful policy.

The insulting, slanderous and defamatory statements voiced on certain information resources against the personality of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, also arouse the justified anger of the Azerbaijani public.

The principle of "One nation, two states," defined by national leader Heydar Aliyev, constitutes the moral and political foundation of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. However, distortion of the essence of this historic expression must not be allowed. Here we are talking precisely about one nation and two independent states. This principle in no way provides grounds for one state to interfere in the internal affairs of another or to impose its political and ideological approaches on it.

The Azerbaijani people lived for centuries with the dream of independence, restored their statehood, and today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, live in a sovereign state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy.

The New Azerbaijan Party believes that representatives of the Justice and Development Party, especially persons holding high state positions, must show political responsibility in their statements and treat Azerbaijan's sovereignty, constitutional order and internal affairs with respect.

We hope that the relevant political circles of Turkey will draw the right conclusions from such irresponsible statements and will refrain from steps capable of harming Azerbaijani-Turkish relations," the declaration notes.