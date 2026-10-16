 Iran proposes developing energy cooperation in the South Caucasus through the "3+3" format | 1news.az
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Iran proposes developing energy cooperation in the South Caucasus through the "3+3" format

1news Staff13:10 - Today
Iran proposes developing energy cooperation in the South Caucasus through the "3+3" format

Iran expects that initiatives within the "3+3" format on energy cooperation will help develop this area of interaction in the South Caucasus.

This was stated by Iran's Deputy Minister of Petroleum and head of the National Iranian Gas Company, Saeed Tavakkoli.

As Sputnik Armenia reports, he spoke at a session of the "Russian Energy Week" forum.

"Based on what the market needs, we can play an important role, export, import, carry out swap operations. It seems to me that the '3+3' platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Iran, Turkey), taking into account the initiatives that will be proposed within the framework of today's meeting, it seems to me, can have an impact and shape a new energy agenda (in the South Caucasus – ed.)," S. Tavakkoli said.

According to him, there is potential for developing energy cooperation in the South Caucasus and Central Asia. The main question, he noted, is not about the routes and volumes of energy supplies in the region, but about how sustainable benefits for all the countries participating in the format can be created from energy trade and economic ties.

The international forum "Russian Energy Week" is being held in Moscow on October 14-16.

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