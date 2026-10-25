Azerbaijan's national team claims second win at the U-15 World Cup in Baku

Azerbaijan's national football team has claimed another victory at the U-15 World Cup and festival being held in Baku.

According to 1news.az, the team led by head coach Famil Khalilov faced the national team of Andorra.

The match, held at the Govsan Sports Complex, ended with a 1-0 victory for the Azerbaijani team.

Today, Azerbaijan's national team will play its next match against Australia. The game starts at 19:30.

Recall that in the tournament's first match, the Azerbaijani team routed the national team of Timor-Leste 6-0. On October 26, the national team will play Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15.

The tournament features teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries around the world. About 1,000 matches will be held as part of the championship.

The U-15 World Cup is taking place at the Govsan Sports Complex and will conclude on October 30. The tournament's final match will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall.