 Neymar commented on his sending-off in the match against Bahia over Rodrigo Nestor's complaint - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Neymar commented on his sending-off in the match against Bahia over Rodrigo Nestor's complaint - VIDEO

1news Staff15:08 - Today
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Neymar commented on his sending-off in the match against Bahia over Rodrigo Nestor's complaint - VIDEO

Santos forward Neymar received a red card in the 32nd-round match of Brazil's Serie A against Bahia (1:1). The reason for the sending-off was a conversation between the former Barcelona player and the opponents' midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, during which the forward covered his mouth with his hand.

As 1news.az reports citing "Championat," Nestor complained about this to the referee.

Later, the Santos forward spoke emotionally about what happened:

"I consider Nestor's action a very serious act. Why? Because this rule was introduced to fight racism, and he simply decided to use it in his own interests, even though I covered my mouth with my hand and didn't even say anything to him. Of course, we argued and exchanged barbs — that's a common thing in football. But to act like that is extremely low. How can you manipulate a law created against racism? I'm very upset about this meanness."

After this draw, Santos occupied 8th place in the Brazilian championship table with 46 points.

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