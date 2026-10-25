AFFA President Rovshan Najaf visits Govsan sports complex

The President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Rovshan Najaf, visited the Govsan sports complex, where he familiarized himself with the conditions created there and watched the match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Andorra.

This was reported by the AFFA press service.

The head of the federation also inquired about the preparatory work carried out to ensure that matches can be held in various weather conditions.

The successful performance of the Azerbaijani national team drew an enthusiastic reaction from the parents of the young footballers and the representatives of the federation who were in the stands. The second day of play was of particular importance both for the young players who took to the field and for the members of their families, who had the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of an international tournament.

The competition, featuring representatives of various countries, is an important platform for young footballers to gain international experience. The players demonstrate their skills in conditions of high competition.

The infrastructure of the Govsan sports complex makes it possible to hold 20 matches simultaneously. Up to 10 games are organized on each field during the day. Thanks to the recently installed professional lighting systems, the games continue in the evening hours without interruption.

It should be noted that the U-15 World Football Championship and the festival will conclude on October 30. The final match of the tournament will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.