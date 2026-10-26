Trump urges Israelis to vote for Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again expressed support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged Israelis to vote for him in the upcoming elections.

"When you go to the polls, please remember that Bibi was an outstanding wartime prime minister! Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for prime minister — we must finish the job we started!" Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

In doing so, the American president emphasized the need to continue the course that has been started, referring to the successful military campaign against Iran and its nuclear program.