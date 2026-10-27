 In Azerbaijan, growth in the number of payment cards accelerated twofold amid Card to Card limits | 1news.az
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In Azerbaijan, growth in the number of payment cards accelerated twofold amid Card to Card limits

1news Staff12:10 - Today
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In Azerbaijan, growth in the number of payment cards accelerated twofold amid Card to Card limits

Amid the introduction of a limit on "Card to card" transactions in Azerbaijan starting in August of this year, the growth in the number of payment cards in the country has accelerated twofold.

Report informs about this with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the data, at the end of September there were 23 million 388 thousand payment cards in Azerbaijan, which is 414 thousand, or 1.8%, more compared to the end of August.

In August, the number of payment cards grew by 189 thousand, or 0.8%, compared to July, reaching 22 million 974 thousand.

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