Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in full health, he has a strong spirit and peace of mind, and he is in command of the situation.

This was stated by the Speaker of Iran's Majlis, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who met with him the day before.

"The Supreme Leader is in full health, and I saw him with a strong, vigorous spirit, full of hope, in good health and peace of mind, with a good command of the issues," Ghalibaf wrote in his Telegram channel.

As Ghalibaf noted, despite the heavy losses, such spirit and calm on the part of the leader testify to a strong faith in God and deep trust in the people. According to him, the meeting discussed issues of the war, the "axis of resistance," diplomacy, negotiations, macroeconomic indicators, as well as economic displacement and a naval blockade.

Source: TASS