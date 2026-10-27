 Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER | 1news.az
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Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER

1news Staff13:50 - Today
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Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER

As reported earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed orders appointing a new head of the Penitentiary Service and relieving his predecessor of this post.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the official website of the head of state, Sahib Jalil oglu Rzayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan — head of the Penitentiary Service. By another order, Mirsaleh Miradil oglu Seyidov was relieved of his post.

We present a biographical note on Sahib Rzayev.

Sahib Jalil oglu Rzayev was born in 1977.

In 2001, he graduated from Baku State University with a degree in Law, receiving a bachelor's degree, and in 2011 he completed his master's studies with a degree in International Law. Both diplomas were received with honors.

Rzayev began his career in the internal affairs bodies, where he worked as an investigator until 2006. In 2006-2008, he held the position of senior investigator at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Between 2008 and 2023, he continued to work at this agency, holding managerial positions, including head of the Investigation Department of the Operational-Investigative Directorate, head of the Operational-Investigative Directorate, as well as head of the Main Directorate for the Prevention of Emergency Situations and Internal Security.

In January 2025, Sahib Rzayev was appointed deputy head of the Investigation Directorate of the Ministry of Justice. From July of that year and until his new appointment, he headed this directorate.

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