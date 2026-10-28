Mirzoyan urged the opposition to support the TRIPP agreement

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his readiness to discuss with opposition deputies the issues and problems related to the TRIPP agreement, both in an open and a closed format.

As Mirzoyan noted in his closing remarks at the discussion of the draft charter of the Peace Council in Armenia's National Assembly, there were no specific debates on this issue, and the main part of the discussion concerned the previous topic — the TRIPP agreement.

The minister gave a positive assessment of the position of the "Powerful Armenia" faction on the Charter of the Peace Council and once again called for supporting the ratification of the TRIPP framework agreement.

Source: Armenpress