Japan's stockpiles of separated plutonium theoretically make it possible to produce several thousand nuclear warheads.

This was stated by Dai Huaicheng, secretary general of the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA).

According to him, data from the Japanese authorities show that as of the end of 2024 the country possessed 44.4 tons of separated plutonium. Of this amount, about 8.6 tons were stored in Japan, and another 35.8 tons abroad. In addition, the country's spent nuclear fuel stockpiles contain about 191 tons of unseparated plutonium.

Huaicheng noted that, according to a report by the Japan Atomic Energy Commission published in August 2026, as of the end of 2025 the total volume of separated plutonium still amounted to about 44.4 tons. Of this, about 9.9 tons were located on the country's territory and 34.5 tons abroad.

"Producing a single primitive nuclear warhead usually requires only a few kilograms of weapons-grade plutonium. According to open sources, the approximately 44.4 tons of separated plutonium available in Japan are theoretically enough to make several thousand nuclear warheads," the expert emphasized.

Huaicheng also stated that the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking to build up the country's nuclear potential.

Source: TASS