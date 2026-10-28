Karabakh club fined 6,000 manat

The Aghdam club has been punished for violations committed in the Round IX match of the Misli Premier League between Sabah and Karabakh.

As "Report" informs, the corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee.

During the game, Karabakh fans collectively shouted insulting expressions at the opposing team. Since this has happened for the second time this season, the Karabakh club has been fined 6,000 manat.

In addition, during the match, Karabakh fans broke 27 benches at the stadium. In this regard, it was decided that the damage caused to the stadium must be compensated by the Aghdam club.