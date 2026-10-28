Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to create a security mechanism in the Black Sea

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will step up coordination to protect commercial shipping in the Black Sea amid drone attacks on civilian vessels, the Bulgarian outlet Vesti reports.

The three countries condemned the attacks and agreed to create a trilateral coordination mechanism in the field of regional security.

This was stated by Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov after a meeting in Sofia with his counterparts from Romania and Turkey, as well as the chiefs of the general staffs of the three countries.

"The tragic incidents represent a dangerous escalation of tensions and create serious risks for the safety of shipping," Stoyanov said. He called for an immediate end to the attacks that threaten merchant ships, maritime infrastructure and the safety of maritime transportation.

According to the minister, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey, as Black Sea states and NATO allies, bear a shared responsibility for ensuring freedom of navigation and compliance with international law.

The parties agreed to improve information sharing, enhance awareness of the situation in the region and upgrade early warning systems. The new mechanism will make it possible to hold regular consultations and coordinate practical measures to strengthen security in the Black Sea.

The next meetings will be held in Bucharest at the political level and in Ankara with the participation of military experts. They are expected to take place in the near future.