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FIFA U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan's national team scores a big win over Gibraltar

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FIFA U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan's national team scores a big win over Gibraltar

Azerbaijan's national team played another match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup being held in Baku.

Famil Khalilov's players faced the team from Gibraltar in a match for 81st-96th places. The game ended with a 5-1 victory for our footballers. In the first game of the day, our national team lost to the team from Chile (1-3).

The World Cup will conclude on October 30 with 6 final games at Baku Crystal Hall, as well as the award and closing ceremonies.

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