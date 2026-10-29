Pashinyan: The text of Armenia's Declaration of Independence is anti-state

The text of Armenia's Declaration of Independence is anti-state.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in a conversation with journalists on October 29.

He explained this by saying that under it "it is impossible to have an independent state."

"This text is about the impossibility of having a state. We must learn lessons from our history," Pashinyan stressed.

"The world order is falling apart, and under these conditions we have managed to establish peace," he added.

According to him, the rejection of the ideology embedded in the Declaration of Independence has nothing to do with Azerbaijan or any external actor. "This stems from Armenia's interests," he noted.

Source: news.am