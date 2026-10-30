Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

Pope Leo XIV, an American citizen, intends to vote by mail in the U.S. congressional midterm elections from his residence in the Vatican.

This was reported by the NBC News television channel, citing the clerk's office of Will County in the state of Illinois, where the pontiff is registered as a voter.

According to the head of the office, Leo XIV, known in secular life as Robert Francis Prevost, requested a ballot on October 3. The completed ballot has not yet been returned.

Leo XIV will become the first pontiff to take part in elections in the United States. NBC News notes that since his election, the Pope has sharply criticized the actions of President Donald Trump, in particular the war against Iran and his administration's migration policy. In response, the American leader stated that "the Pope is weak on crime and foreign policy." For his part, Leo XIV said that he "is not afraid of the Trump administration."

The television channel notes that before his election, Leo XIV voted in the elections of 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2024, although it is not specified for whom exactly.

Midterm congressional elections will be held in the United States on November 3. One-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives of Congress will be up for reelection. Both chambers are currently under the control of the Republican Party.