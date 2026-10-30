 Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

1news Staff11:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

Pope Leo XIV, an American citizen, intends to vote by mail in the U.S. congressional midterm elections from his residence in the Vatican.

This was reported by the NBC News television channel, citing the clerk's office of Will County in the state of Illinois, where the pontiff is registered as a voter.

According to the head of the office, Leo XIV, known in secular life as Robert Francis Prevost, requested a ballot on October 3. The completed ballot has not yet been returned.

Leo XIV will become the first pontiff to take part in elections in the United States. NBC News notes that since his election, the Pope has sharply criticized the actions of President Donald Trump, in particular the war against Iran and his administration's migration policy. In response, the American leader stated that "the Pope is weak on crime and foreign policy." For his part, Leo XIV said that he "is not afraid of the Trump administration."

The television channel notes that before his election, Leo XIV voted in the elections of 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2024, although it is not specified for whom exactly.

Midterm congressional elections will be held in the United States on November 3. One-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives of Congress will be up for reelection. Both chambers are currently under the control of the Republican Party.

Share:
651

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Who will become Azerbaijan's new ombudsman? Parliament is considering the candidates

World

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

World

Media: Qatari mediators return to Tehran

Reuters: The U.S. told the Baltics not to "anger" Russia

Coffin makers in Europe are closing down due to imports from China

Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are above temporary disagreements

Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

WSJ: U.S. prepares for possible resumption of strikes on Iran

Latest news

Ali Asadov: Developing ties with Georgia is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Today, 12:20

Member of parliament proposes refunding money for poor-quality internet

Today, 12:15

FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

Today, 11:50

CBA strengthens control over financial flows

Today, 11:40

Media: Qatari mediators return to Tehran

Today, 11:30

New rules for employees working in windy weather adopted in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:20

Reuters: The U.S. told the Baltics not to "anger" Russia

Today, 11:15

Coffin makers in Europe are closing down due to imports from China

Today, 11:07

Pope to vote by mail in U.S. congressional midterm elections

Today, 11:00

Record growth in the number of women drivers recorded in Azerbaijan

Today, 10:30

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $122 per barrel

Today, 10:08

Drones attack oil refinery in Samara region

Today, 10:00

Binance suspends operations after hacker attack: $3 billion frozen

Today, 09:55

EUFOR helicopter crashes in Bosnia and Herzegovina: there are fatalities

Today, 09:50

Houthis announce six military operations in Saudi Arabia

Today, 09:45

Who will become Azerbaijan's new ombudsman? Parliament is considering the candidates

Today, 09:40

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Today, 09:35

Axios: Pentagon general admits to leaking classified data

Today, 09:30

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

Today, 09:03

More than 860 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight into Friday

Today, 09:00
All news