New rules for employees working in windy weather adopted in Azerbaijan

The Milli Majlis has adopted in the third and final reading amendments to the Labor Code regulating the rules for employees working in windy weather.

As Report informs, the issue was discussed at today's parliamentary session.

According to the bill, employees working in open areas will be given breaks, and work will be suspended if necessary.

In addition, when wind force ranges from 6 to 8 points, the operation of ground cranes will be permitted only in cases provided for by their technical data sheets. When wind force exceeds 8 points, all work with such cranes must be halted.