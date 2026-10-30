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Disciplinary proceedings initiated in Armenia against judge in Catholicos case

1news Staff13:05 - Today
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Disciplinary proceedings initiated in Armenia against judge in Catholicos case

Armenia's Ministry of Justice has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Hakob Manukyan, a judge of the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction of the Armavir region, who recused himself from the case of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and the bishops who are members of the Supreme Spiritual Council.

This was reported on the website of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

It is noted that on October 14 the authorized body made a decision on the application of Armenia's Ministry of Justice to the Supreme Judicial Council with a motion for a disciplinary penalty against judge Manukyan.
It is added that consideration of the motion has been scheduled for November 16.

On February 14, Armenia's Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case against Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II on charges of obstructing the execution of a judicial act on the restoration of the powers of the prelate of the Masiatsotn Diocese, who had previously been defrocked by a decision of the Supreme Spiritual Council.

On July 29, Armenia's Prosecutor's Office sent the criminal case against Garegin II and six bishops to court with an indictment.

Source: TASS

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