 A cruise liner will be launched between Moscow and Baku | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

A cruise liner will be launched between Moscow and Baku

1news Staff13:18 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
A cruise liner will be launched between Moscow and Baku

The launch of cruise service between Moscow and Baku is planned for the near future.
This was reported by Russia's trade representative in Azerbaijan, Adam Khakimov.

"In the near future we plan to launch the Moscow - Baku cruise liner," Khakimov told "Voennaya Priyomka" ("Military Acceptance") on the Zvezda TV channel.

According to him, the journey will last an average of 14 days: seven days each way.
Khakimov noted that this refers to a luxury-class liner. The project provides for state support: the construction is subsidized, among others, by Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

"As of today, one ship is already finished and two more ships are on the way. If it is successful, we hope that these two ships will also sail to Baku," the program's interviewee noted.

Source: TASS

Share:
721

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Society

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Sport

Gianni Infantino: The U-15 World Cup in Baku is FIFA's most successful project in 120 years

Society

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

NGO Agency and Karabakh Revival Fund announce joint grant competition for NGOs on sustainable settlement and community life in the liberated territories

PASHA Real Estate Group and Marriott International sign agreement for JW Marriott Branded Residences in Tashkent - PHOTO

Azerbaijani actor Eldar Iskandarov presents award to Julianne Moore at international film festival - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's participation in Eurovision 2027 officially confirmed - PHOTO

Latest news

Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

Today, 15:10

Gianni Infantino: The U-15 World Cup in Baku is FIFA's most successful project in 120 years

Today, 15:00

In Azerbaijan, 1,800 citizens have registered in the posthumous organ donation registry

Today, 14:48

In India, a man attacked schoolgirls with a chainsaw, two girls injured

Today, 14:35

From November 2026, four trips a day will be operated on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku railway route

Today, 13:55

In Ankara, a father killed his pregnant daughter and her lover

Today, 13:40

More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:33

A cruise liner will be launched between Moscow and Baku

Today, 13:18

Zakir Hasanov expresses condolences to Yaşar Güler

Today, 13:00

Bus carrying tourists involved in a traffic accident in Turkey, there are injured

Today, 12:43

In Masazir, a young man survived a fall from the fourth floor - VIDEO

Today, 12:30

Poland says the situation around the Constitutional Court is stabilizing

Today, 12:20

A car struck and killed a cyclist in Baku

Today, 12:10

Fire at a shoe factory in India claims the lives of four people

Today, 12:00

In Ganja, a 68-year-old man died of electric shock

Today, 11:50

In Ganja, a repairman robbed the house where he was working - VIDEO

Today, 11:40

Trump accuses Soros of financing protests against him

Today, 11:35

Rain fell in most regions, snow fell in Shahdag — ACTUAL WEATHER

Today, 11:20

Polish foreign minister defends police actions at the Constitutional Tribunal

Today, 11:15

Trump called the appointment of Nicki Minaj as White House press secretary a good idea

Today, 11:10
All news