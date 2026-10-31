A cruise liner will be launched between Moscow and Baku

The launch of cruise service between Moscow and Baku is planned for the near future.

This was reported by Russia's trade representative in Azerbaijan, Adam Khakimov.



"In the near future we plan to launch the Moscow - Baku cruise liner," Khakimov told "Voennaya Priyomka" ("Military Acceptance") on the Zvezda TV channel.



According to him, the journey will last an average of 14 days: seven days each way.

Khakimov noted that this refers to a luxury-class liner. The project provides for state support: the construction is subsidized, among others, by Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

"As of today, one ship is already finished and two more ships are on the way. If it is successful, we hope that these two ships will also sail to Baku," the program's interviewee noted.



Source: TASS