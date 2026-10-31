Mass hacking of Apple users' accounts recorded in Azerbaijan

The National Cybersecurity Agency has issued a warning to users of Apple products in connection with a discovered vulnerability in the security system.

As 1news.az reports citing the agency, the detected flaw in certain versions of the iOS, iPadOS, and macOS operating systems allows cybercriminals to gain access to citizens' devices.

Currently, the attackers are making calls from foreign numbers, as well as sending malicious files through the WhatsApp and Telegram messengers. Opening such files on devices that do not have the latest operating system updates installed leads to the interception of control over the gadgets and the leakage of users' personal data.

In this regard, the National Cybersecurity Center urges citizens to immediately update the operating systems of their iPhones, iPads, and Macs to the latest available version, activate the automatic update function in the settings, and categorically avoid opening files coming from unknown or untrustworthy sources.