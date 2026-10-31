Starting tomorrow, Turkey introduces strict social media restrictions for teenagers

In Turkey, users under the age of 15 will not be able to create accounts on social networks.

1news.az reports this with reference to TRT Haber.

According to the new rules of the Cybersecurity Directorate under the country's presidential administration, starting November 1, age verification will become a mandatory condition for registering accounts.

For users between the ages of 15 and 18, platforms will have to provide a special mode with additional security measures and personal data protection. Owners of already existing accounts will need to verify their age by March 31, 2027.

Users' ages will be verified using a special identifier through the state electronic services platform e-Devlet.

Social networks will also be prohibited from recommending other accounts to teenagers based on the information collected about them, as well as from suggesting their profiles to other users. In addition, platforms will not be allowed to synchronize children's accounts with phone and email address books, contact lists, friends lists, and subscriptions in other applications.