French protesters burn an effigy of Macron - VIDEO

An effigy depicting French President Emmanuel Macron was burned by protesters in the commune of Gap in southeastern France.

This was reported by the publication Marseillaise.

The figure was attached to a grocery store cart, and a sign reading "Do not rest in peace" was placed on it. The participants in the action — there were at least 100 of them — danced in a circle around the effigy.

For the third week in a row, nationwide protests are taking place in France. Union representatives, supporters of the "yellow vests" movement, university and school students are speaking out against the rising cost of living and the situation in the education sector.

According to AFP, 565 people were detained during the mass protests on October 31. In several cities, clashes broke out between protesters and police, with the use of Molotov cocktails and tear gas.