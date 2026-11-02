King Charles soaked in tropical downpour in Antigua as Camilla walks off with the only umbrella - VIDEO

Britain's King Charles III was caught in a heavy tropical downpour during a visit to Antigua and Barbuda.

His wife, Queen Camilla, calmly continued on her way under the only umbrella at the time, Reuters reports.

During the royal couple's Caribbean tour, which was accompanied by discussions of Britain's role in the slave trade, the media's attention was drawn to the episode with the drenched monarch.

On Sunday, November 1, when heavy rain came down on the 77-year-old Charles, he tried to attract the attention of those around him with gestures and find shelter. Camilla, meanwhile, remained under the umbrella.

Local residents taking part in the parade marking Antigua and Barbuda's Independence Day continued the event despite the bad weather.

Later, an umbrella was finally brought to the king. Charles commented on what happened with humor in a conversation with the country's Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

"I think I'm going to grow watercress on my suit now," he joked. The video was published on the royal family's official Instagram account.