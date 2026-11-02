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Britain tightens rules for migrants seeking permanent residency

1news Staff23:45 - 02 / 11 / 2026
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Britain tightens rules for migrants seeking permanent residency

The British authorities plan to double the minimum period of residence in the country required for legal migrants to obtain permanent residency.

This was announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, speaking in parliament.

Under the proposed changes, the current five-year period will be retained for migrants with an annual income of more than 50,000 pounds sterling. Those earning more than 125,000 pounds a year will be able to apply for permanent residency after just three years.

The five-year period will also remain for specialists working in the health care and education sectors, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, if their annual income is at least 25,000 pounds sterling.

For other legal migrants, the period will be increased to 10 years. Illegal migrants and persons who have violated visa rules will be able to apply for permanent residency after 20 years, provided they work or study in the United Kingdom. Otherwise, they will have to wait 30 years.

In addition, recipients of state benefits will be required not to use social assistance for five years before submitting an application.

According to the BBC, the introduction of the new rules may not require the adoption of a separate law. The changes could take effect within a short time after technical amendments are made to the current immigration rules.

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