Requirements for Eurovision 2027 contestants have been tightened

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has approved changes to the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest that will take effect in 2027.

The new provisions concern the minimum age of performers, the use of backing tracks and the staging of the contest under security threats.

According to the official Eurovision website, the changes were approved by the contest's steering group following the annual review of the rules and taking into account feedback from broadcasters after the 2026 contest in Vienna.

One of the main changes concerns the age of participants. Starting in 2027, performers must be at least 18 years old at the time of the first rehearsal. Previously the minimum age was 16. The EBU explained the decision by the need to strengthen the protection of young artists and shield them from the pressure that comes with taking part in an international music contest.

The organizers have also clarified the requirements for the use of backing tracks and pre-recorded audio elements. Under the new guidance, the main melody of the song must be performed live by the lead vocalist or vocalists. Backing tracks and recorded elements are still allowed, but they must not replace live vocals or support them excessively.

The changes also affect the rules on holding the contest. If an armed conflict, a difficult geopolitical situation or other circumstances significantly affect the safety and stability of the winning country or the surrounding region, that country's broadcaster may lose the right to host the next contest. In that case the EBU may carry out an independent assessment of the situation and appoint an alternative host broadcaster, which will take on responsibility for preparing and staging the event.

Eurovision director Martin Green said the updated rules are intended to improve the transparency and consistency of the contest, protect artists and provide a safe environment for all participants while preserving the principles and integrity of the event.

The 71st Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Bulgarian city of Burgas. The semifinals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the grand final for May 15, 2027.

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